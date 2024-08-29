Community activists outraged over drive-by shootings in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – After another child was shot in a drive-by shooting in Detroit early Thursday morning, community activists say they will not stand for it.

"I'm livid. I'm livid, I am tired of it. There's no place for this in this city," said Pastor Maurice L. Hardwick of the Live in Peace Movement.

Hardwick, known as Pastor Moe in Detroit, is outraged after a 6-year-old boy was struck by bullets during a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning on Basset Street. That child was inside the home and is expected to survive.

Shown is Pastor Maurice L. Hardwick of the Live in Peace Movement also known as Pastor Moe in Detroit. CBS Detroit

"Kids don't want to go outside to play. You think? They can't even stay inside. This is way beyond out of control," Hardwick said.

This is the second time in less than two weeks a child has been shot in a drive-by shooting in the city.

On Aug. 19, an 8-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet in the head while sleeping near Fairmount Drive. Fortunately, he survived.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case in February 2024 when an 11-year-old girl died after being shot in the head while asleep on the couch. Twenty-three shots were fired into that home off Pennsylvania Street, and three suspects were charged.

"We cannot continue to go around and say ok, another shooting. No. They're not going to stop," Hardwick said.

Pastor Moe says in order to get ahead of gun violence, it starts with being proactive.

"We gotta teach it, early…in the schools. Bring more programs in the schools. Teach it early at home. It has to be a village, a community and our young people gotta know that there's something better to live for," said Hardwick.

Shown in this photo is Darryl Woods, Chair for the city's Board of Police Commissioners. CBS Detroit

Darryl Woods, Chair for the city's Board of Police Commissioners says rest assured, the community will rally together to hold those responsible for these shootings accountable.

"They need to flush out the person who did this to this child. We cannot tolerate children being shot in our city. I know that this community is outraged and will continue to be outraged," said Woods.

He too agrees with Pastor Moe and says it's the public's job to mentor kids to keep gun violence off the streets.

"It's not an us versus them, it's a we and us. We all in this together. More unity needs to happen. More of us coming together making sure that we are providing resources to the people in our community who want to pick up a gun," Woods stated.