Police investigating after 11-year-old girl shot in head in drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating after an 11-year-old girl was shot in the head while sleeping on the couch at a home on Detroit's east side Tuesday morning.

Police say the girl was sleeping on the couch inside the home in the 6000 block of Pennsylvania St. when several men pulled up and started firing shots at the house.

Surveillance video obtained by police shows the men pulling up to the house in a white SUV, firing shots and then leaving the area.

Twenty-three shots were fired into the home, police said.

The 11-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where she is in critical but stable condition.

In addition, police say this house was also involved in a drive-by shooting in December 2023.

"This story doesn't make a whole lot of sense," said Detroit Police Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald. We got an uncle inside who doesn't quite know the name of his niece. We got a father who finally showed up at the hospital. Right now, this young girl is critical. She should be getting ready to get up pretty soon to go to school, and she's shot in the head."