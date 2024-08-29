Child injured in drive-by shooting in Detroit, police say

Man dies after being electrocuted in Detroit, Trump visiting Michigan and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit child was injured in a drive-by shooting early Thursday, police said.

The incident happened at about 1:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of Bassett St.

Officers responded to the area after receiving a report of a non-fatal drive-by shooting.

When they arrived, they learned that several shots were fired into a home, and one struck a child.

The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. Police say he is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown. No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or Detroit's 4th Precinct at 313-596-5340.