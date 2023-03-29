Commerce Township man, 76, stabbed to death by son, sheriff's office says

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are investigating after a 76-year-old man was stabbed to death by his son in Commerce Township.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, authorities were called at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 3400 block of Sutton Road. Deputies found a 22-year-old man who told them where to find his father, who had been stabbed multiple times.

After paramedics were unable to revive him, the victim was pronounced dead.

Deputies took the son into custody and transported him to a hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities say a motive is currently unknown.