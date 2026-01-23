Cold weather alert expected to remain in effect until Saturday morning

Frigid cold temperatures will continue through the day Friday as the deep chill lingers across Michigan tonight into tomorrow morning.

What we can expect to see Friday are the temperatures staying in the single digits, around 5 to 7 degrees, with wind chill values -15 to -25 for most of the day, then dropping as the sun sets.

Although we may see some sun today, it's a false sense of warmth as temperatures are dangerously cold and get colder overnight.

We are expecting clear skies tonight, allowing for temperatures to get even colder as clouds that act like a "blanket" to hold a bit of warmth will not be there. It's called Radiational Cooling, the loss of any warmth the sun may have given during the day, with clear skies overnight. Temperatures will then plummet, with expected start-of-day temperatures Saturday morning around 5 below zero, and wind chill at -15.

Important safety tips to brave the cold:

Remember that cold winds will cause frostbite to exposed skin as little as 30 min.

Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken by wearing the correct attire like hats, gloves, scarves, and warm foot covering.

Try to limit your time outdoors to minimize cold weather exposure. Do not leave pets outdoors.

The CBS Detroit Next Weather Team is here for you to make sure you and your family stays safe and informed through this winter season.

