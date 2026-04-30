Cold temperatures trigger freeze watch in Southeast Michigan this weekend

Temperatures have gotten chilly over the past couple of days as we say goodbye to those 60s, 70s, and even 80s. Southeast Michigan is settling into a cold stretch of temps in the 50s.

While we typically should be in the mid-60s for this time of year, Southeast Michigan will round out this week with temperatures staying firmly in the low to mid 50s.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Chilly high temperatures usually mean chilly low temperatures, too. This stretch of cooler highs will also result in near-freezing lows. Expect morning lows to fall into the 30s for the rest of this week, triggering a Freeze Watch for all of Southeast Michigan Saturday morning from midnight to 9 a.m. If you have any sensitive plants or vegetation, try to bring them inside, or at least cover them to protect them.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Unfortunately, before we get there, we still have cold air on Thursday night to watch for.

Temperatures in the mid 30s to near freezing tonight have brought a risk of frost in Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, Lapeer, and Sanilac counties.

A frost advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Fortunately, temperatures will rebound back into the 60s next week, but the 8-14 day temperature outlooks show we have a fair chance of below-average temperatures as we enter May.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

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