Coast Guard Detroit helicopter rescues two anglers off Saginaw Bay ice

SAGINAW, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Detroit assisted Sunday on a rescue of two people who were stranded on the ice in Saginaw Bay.

Both ice fishers were hoisted by basket and then flown to shore, where they were transported by the helicopter to local EMS for further care, according to reports from the Coast Guard crews involved.

Coast Guard Air Station Detroit during an ice rescue call Feb. 9, 2025, in Saginaw Bay, Michigan. U.S. Coast Guard

"Prioritize safety while ice fishing by checking ice thickness for snowmobiles or ATVs. Always carry ice picks, wear a flotation device, and fish with a buddy for added security," Air Station Detroit said in its social media post about the rescue.

In recent weeks, Air Station Detroit has been called to multiple rescue assists in the Great Lakes region as ice has formed on open waters, and then broken up leaving people stranded off shore. The calls include one Jan. 22 in Saginaw Bay and one Jan. 28 in Lake Erie off Catawba Island State Park in Ohio.

There also have been other ice rescue calls handled by Coast Guard boat crews, the Great Lakes public information office related.

"No ice is safe ice," the Coast Guard said.