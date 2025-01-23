Watch CBS News
Local News

Two people rescued from ice floe floating about a mile into Saginaw Bay

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Michigan workers push through amid frigid temperatures
Michigan workers push through amid frigid temperatures 01:47

(CBS DETROIT) - The U.S Coast Guard Air Station Detroit assisted on a rescue of two people stranded on an ice floe on the west side of Saginaw Bay. 

No injuries were reported. 

The initial call was made about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, reporting two people on an ice floe about one mile off Almeda Beach. That area is north of Bay City State Park. 

Coast Guard crews from Station Saginaw River and Air Station Detroit were sent to the area to assist Bay County Central Dispatch, Bay County Sheriff's Department, Pinconning-Fraser Fire Department and Kawkawlin Fire Departments

Coast Guard crews seen approaching two people on the ice.
Coast Guard crews and local first responders worked on a rescue of two people stranded on an ice floe Jan. 22, 2025, in Michigan's Saginaw Bay. U.S. Coast Guard

The Coast Guard report said its Station Saginaw River's ice rescue team was able to reach both persons and return them to safely to shore, despite worsening weather conditions at the time. In the meantime, a helicopter from Air Station Detroit flew over the area to confirm that no one else was left stranded. 

"As temperatures drop and winter activities like ice fishing and snowmobiling draw people to frozen lakes and rivers, understanding the dangers of ice is critical to prevent accidents," said U.S. Coast Guard Senior Chief Petty Officer James Hassinger, Officer-in-Charge at Station Saginaw River.  

Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.