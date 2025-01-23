Two people rescued from ice floe floating about a mile into Saginaw Bay

(CBS DETROIT) - The U.S Coast Guard Air Station Detroit assisted on a rescue of two people stranded on an ice floe on the west side of Saginaw Bay.

No injuries were reported.

The initial call was made about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, reporting two people on an ice floe about one mile off Almeda Beach. That area is north of Bay City State Park.

Coast Guard crews from Station Saginaw River and Air Station Detroit were sent to the area to assist Bay County Central Dispatch, Bay County Sheriff's Department, Pinconning-Fraser Fire Department and Kawkawlin Fire Departments.

Coast Guard crews and local first responders worked on a rescue of two people stranded on an ice floe Jan. 22, 2025, in Michigan's Saginaw Bay. U.S. Coast Guard

The Coast Guard report said its Station Saginaw River's ice rescue team was able to reach both persons and return them to safely to shore, despite worsening weather conditions at the time. In the meantime, a helicopter from Air Station Detroit flew over the area to confirm that no one else was left stranded.

"As temperatures drop and winter activities like ice fishing and snowmobiling draw people to frozen lakes and rivers, understanding the dangers of ice is critical to prevent accidents," said U.S. Coast Guard Senior Chief Petty Officer James Hassinger, Officer-in-Charge at Station Saginaw River.