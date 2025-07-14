Watch CBS News
Local News

Boaters safe after Coast Guard assisted at two emergencies in Detroit River area

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Tomato prices expected to rise with new tariffs; Novi attorney dies in Colorado; more top stories
Tomato prices expected to rise with new tariffs; Novi attorney dies in Colorado; more top stories 04:00

The U.S. Coast Guard Station in Belle Isle responded to two emergency calls during the weekend in Metro Detroit, the Coast Guard Great Lakes Region reported. 

Station Belle Isle got a report at 12:48 p.m. Sunday of a disabled pleasure craft, 17-foot long, with two people on board in the Detroit River shipping channel on Lake Erie. In the meantime, a freighter was inbound to the area. 

A Coast Guard vessel arrived on scene, towed the disabled boat to a safer location and assisted the boaters with restoring power to the engine. 

Earlier in the weekend, a disabled 32-foot pleasure craft with five people aboard was reported at 8:07 p.m. Saturday in the Detroit River. Station Belle Isle's vessel arrived and towed the disabled boat back to a safe haven. 

Coast Guard officials reminded boaters when reporting on Saturday's incident to test and inspect all equipment before going out on the water. 

Elsewhere in Michigan Saturday, the Coast Guard assisted in rescue efforts of two people who fell overboard during the first day of the Bayview Mackinac Race near Port Huron.

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.