Boaters safe after Coast Guard assisted at two emergencies in Detroit River area

The U.S. Coast Guard Station in Belle Isle responded to two emergency calls during the weekend in Metro Detroit, the Coast Guard Great Lakes Region reported.

Station Belle Isle got a report at 12:48 p.m. Sunday of a disabled pleasure craft, 17-foot long, with two people on board in the Detroit River shipping channel on Lake Erie. In the meantime, a freighter was inbound to the area.

A Coast Guard vessel arrived on scene, towed the disabled boat to a safer location and assisted the boaters with restoring power to the engine.

Earlier in the weekend, a disabled 32-foot pleasure craft with five people aboard was reported at 8:07 p.m. Saturday in the Detroit River. Station Belle Isle's vessel arrived and towed the disabled boat back to a safe haven.

Coast Guard officials reminded boaters when reporting on Saturday's incident to test and inspect all equipment before going out on the water.

Elsewhere in Michigan Saturday, the Coast Guard assisted in rescue efforts of two people who fell overboard during the first day of the Bayview Mackinac Race near Port Huron.