Detroit clothing store faces another burglary within months

Surveillance footage caught a group of people stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from one clothing store on Detroit's east side.

J-Bees is recovering from a burglary that's costing them tens of thousands of dollars between stolen merchandise and damage, but it is still recovering from a similar incident that happened a couple of months ago, which cost them about $100,000.

The store's general manager says they are losing more money than they make due to back-to-back break-ins.

"They just finished the gate, now they broke the gate again. Now, we got to get it fixed again," said the general manager, who asked not to be named. "Whoever it is, they probably do this on the regular because the way they were moving, they were moving like professionals."

The general manager says he's confident police would have caught the suspects sooner if they had responded more quickly. Now all they can do is wait, and they fear it may take a while to find someone responsible.

He says they have yet to learn who's responsible for the break-in that happened a few months ago.

"The break-in that happened three, four years ago, they are just catching the guy," he said.

Being open for 26 years, J-Bees has been broken into several times; owner Waheed Ahmad says they stay for their customers.

"It's more than a sale, I can relocate anywhere else making more money, but the feeling and the time I have spent in the community, that isn't the same," Ahmad said.

The general manager shared that they do have security here during the day, a service provided by the strip mall. However, both the general manager and the business owner have been asking management for security at night. The building already provides security during the day, but sees a recurring issue at night.

The general manager is also asking police to have some sort of presence at their storefront during the night.