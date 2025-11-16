Clinton Township police looking to identify person in reported theft

Police in Clinton Township, Michigan, are asking for the public's help in identifying a person in connection with a reported theft.

Officials said the reported incident happened on Nov. 8 in the area of Gratiot Avenue and 16 Mile Road.

Investigators are looking to identify an individual who was seen on camera with a shirt that said "HE/HIM/HIS," a pink spiky backpack and a white trapper hat.

Police in Clinton Township, Michigan, are looking to identify the individual seen in this photo in connection with a reported theft. Clinton Township Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant Larkin with the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7856.