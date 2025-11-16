Watch CBS News
Crime

Clinton Township police looking to identify person in reported theft

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

Police in Clinton Township, Michigan, are asking for the public's help in identifying a person in connection with a reported theft.

Officials said the reported incident happened on Nov. 8 in the area of Gratiot Avenue and 16 Mile Road. 

Investigators are looking to identify an individual who was seen on camera with a shirt that said "HE/HIM/HIS," a pink spiky backpack and a white trapper hat. 

copy-of-copy-of-copy-of-yt-batchers-opera-2025-11-16t112927-367.jpg
Police in Clinton Township, Michigan, are looking to identify the individual seen in this photo in connection with a reported theft.  Clinton Township Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant Larkin with the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7856.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue