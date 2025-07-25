Clinton Township man accused of strangling his aunt heads to trial for her death

Two arrested after carjacking shootout in Detroit; sports, weather and other top stories

A Clinton Township man accused of strangling his aunt in her apartment will head to trial for her death.

Jayden Armez Shazier, 20, is charged with second-degree murder.

During the morning hours of March 18, 2025, prosecutors allege that Shazier visited his aunt, Monique Shazier, at her apartment. Authorities say that Shazier's aunt was supposed to attend an appointment at 2 p.m. that day, but did not show. Later that night, Monique Shazier's sister and niece arrived at her appointment for a welfare check and found her dead on the floor.

Prosecutors claim there is a "substantial amount of circumstantial evidence" that allegedly places Shazier at the scene at the time of his aunt's death. Shazier's alleged conduct also compelled the judge to bind Shazier over for trial, according to prosecutors.

During a preliminary examination on Thursday, a judge concluded there was enough evidence to proceed with Shazier's trial.

"Good old fashioned police work was able to obtain the evidence necessary to enable our office to pursue justice for Monique, and her family," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Shazier was remanded to jail on a $5 million bond. He's back in court on Aug. 5.