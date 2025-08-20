Clinton Township man sentenced to probation on charges of impersonating a first responder

A Clinton Township man has been sentenced to probation in Macomb County, Michigan, on multiple counts of impersonating a first responder.

Jason Barnes, 48, was sentenced Tuesday in Macomb County Circuit Court on charges resulting from three separate incidents. He was given identical concurrent sentences of probation with specific conditions on all three cases, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said.

Barnes had previously pleaded no contest to the following:

Three counts of impersonating a firefighter or emergency medical service personnel, a two-year felony.

One count of possession of firearms by a prohibited person, a five-year felony.

One count of ammunition possession by a prohibited person, a five-year felony.

Two counts of unlawful use of a fire emblem, a 93-day misdemeanor.

His sentence focuses on mental health treatment with two years of what the prosecutor described as "zero tolerance probation." He must comply with recommended treatment and enroll in counseling, among other conditions. He also is not allowed to possess any identification, badges, uniforms or other items that suggest he is a member of a criminal justice, law enforcement or first responder agency.

The investigation into this activity began at the scene of a homicide in 2023, during which a man introduced himself to a Clinton Township police officer as a first responder. Police then made connections to similar circumstances at other crime scenes.

"Today's sentence sends a clear message that impersonating emergency personnel will not be tolerated. The court's sentence makes clear that accountability comes first, while also requiring mental health treatment to reduce the risk of future harm," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said about the case.