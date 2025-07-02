Clinton Township man pleads no contest to impersonating a first responder

A Michigan man has pleaded no contest to multiple charges relating to impersonating emergency personnel, the Macomb County (Michigan) Prosecutor's Office reported.

Jason Edward Barnes, 48, of Clinton Township, will be sentenced Aug. 19. He pleaded no contest Friday to the following charges with a habitual offender-second offense notice.

Possession of firearms by a prohibited person, a five-year felony.

Ammunition possession by a prohibited person, a five-year felony.

Unlawful use of a fire emblem, a 93-day misdemeanor.

Three counts of impersonating a firefighter/emergency medical service, each a two-year felony.

The investigation started Oct. 19, 2023, as a Clinton Township police officer was at a location where a homicide occurred. Barnes is accused of representing himself as a first responder, offering assistance to the officer.

"That event led to further investigation into Barnes. It is alleged that on other occasions, Barnes would impersonate Firefighter/EMS personnel at active crime scenes," the report said.

The resulting charges came out of three separate incidents.

"Impersonating a first responder, whether it be law enforcement, fire, or EMS, is a serious offense that undermines public trust and puts our community at risk. These roles carry tremendous responsibility and authority. Abusing that trust for personal gain or deception cannot be tolerated," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a statement.