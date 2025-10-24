Clinton Township man pleads no contest to shooting his neighbor in apartment parking lot

A Clinton Township man has pleaded no contest to charges in connection with the April 2024 shooting of his neighbor in an apartment complex parking lot, Macomb County prosecutors said.

Steven Cole, 33, pleaded no contest Thursday to assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and two counts of felony firearm.

Prosecutors allege that on April 25, 2024, Cole confronted his neighbor in the parking lot of an apartment that Cole, his girlfriend and his neighbor lived in. Cole allegedly thought his neighbor was involved with his girlfriend, according to prosecutors, and shot his neighbor twice in the thigh.

The victim has since recovered from his injuries.

"Violent acts like this will never be tolerated in our community. The defendant's plea is a step toward justice for the victim. Let there be no doubt, crime, and especially violent crime, will never be accepted or excused in this county. My office will always stand firmly on the side of victims and community safety," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Cole will be sentenced on Dec. 2.