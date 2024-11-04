City clerks make last minute preparations in Macomb County ahead of election day

(CBS DETROIT) - One day before Election Day, Macomb County Clerk Anthony G. Forlini made his way from city to city to make sure local governments were good to go for Tuesday.

"It's a big one, it's a big one for everybody, that's why we had such a big turnout," Forlini said.

Forlini said he hopes the high early voting numbers will lead to less congested voting lines on Tuesday.

"We had 120,000 people in Oakland County for early voting. We've never had that number before so that's big," he said. "We'll see if that takes away from the day of voting tomorrow Tuesday; we're going to see if the Paul are a little bit calmer, no long lines. We're hoping so."

Some voters decided not to vote early and wait for in-person on Election Day.

"I'm deciding to vote the old-fashioned way—in person tomorrow," said Mario Como, a Macomb County voter.

Como said he did try to vote early, but the lines were incredibly long the day he went.

"My wife did try to convince me to vote early, so we took a trip over to city hall yesterday only to find it was about a 35-40 minute wait, and I decided I've waited typically less than that at my local election post and I'm going to head there," Como said.

Forlini said he believes county governments are prepared for anything on Tuesday. The polls will open at 6 a.m., and once they close, the county clerk's office will begin its day.

"All day long, they're going to be working. Our work starts at 8 o'clock in the evening, and goes until we pick up all the results across the county," Forlini said.

Early voting locations are different from Election Day polling locations. If you are unsure, visit the election section of your local government's website to get the correct location.