Plymouth, Michigan residents in recovery mode after heavy rainfall causes damage

Clean-up continues in Plymouth, Michigan, after a tremendous amount of rainfall last Thursday caused a flash flood across the city.

Dozens of impacted businesses are still closed, and they are trying to figure out how to make up for lost revenue. Ten superfans have been running non-stop since flood waters invaded the Kemnitz Fine Candies.

Owner Lori Collick calls the disaster a nightmare.

"When I pulled into the parking structure, the two first cinder blocks were dirty all the way up the back wall of my building, and I knew I was in trouble," Collick said.

When Collick went inside her worst fears were realized.

"Everything falling over, water everywhere, mud. My Products floating in water on the floor," Collick said. "I made 2,400 free-standing bunnies, and I lost about 500 of them to the water, and now I have no way to sell them."

Her next-door neighbor, Krystal Shiklanian, the owner of Radiant Fine Jewelry, says her shop is also in rough shape.

"We had to throw out a lot, but I didn't have too much on the floor because this is not my first flood, but still, it's just a lot of dirty work," Shiklanian said.

The businesses are on top of a flood plain. A nearby creek overflowed after a sudden downpour.

"I wouldn't say it's normal, but it's certainly an area that is prone to wet weather events," said City Manager Paul Sincock.

Sinock says there's not much that can be done to fix the issue.

"Everything up to Harvey Street is a natural watercourse from Harvey to where it departs the city of Plymouth. On the south end at Ann Arbor Road is a county drain. There's a little difference in how things are handled," Sincock said. "Is there a possibility of some detention further upstream? There's a lot of money involved. I mean, hundreds of millions of dollars."

Meanwhile, Collick says she will be closed for the rest of the week. She estimates a revenue loss of at least $20,000

"Which, for me, is kind of catastrophic trying to get through the season, because it's how it's the holiday season. Easter is chocolate," Collick said. "Most of the retailers here have online stores, and they can help all of us out by just shopping online and just keeping us going," Collick said.

Homeowners and business owners can file incident reports through an online form on the city's website. The information will be sent to Wayne County Emergency Management.

"I'm not saying that there's coverage or dollars or that FEMA is going to come in. It would have to be a county-wide declaration," Sincock said.