Investigators recover 3 classic cars stolen in Macomb County

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a Lincoln Park man is under investigation after three classic cars that were reported stolen in Macomb County have been found.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, a 1969 blue Chevy Camaro, a 1986 maroon Buick Regal, and a 1986 black Buick Grand National were reported stolen from Michael's Auto Sales in Mt. Clemens.

Authorities say they were able to develop information about the suspect after he spoke of having a Grand National while attending Autorama in Detroit.

The vehicle was not at Autorama, but the description matched the stolen vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect listed the vehicle for $10,000.

Investigators with the Macomb Auto Theft Squad contacted the suspect about the car and went to a home on Montie Street in Lincoln Park, where they found the vehicle in the backyard of the home.

"A search warrant was obtained to enter the property of this address. The Grand National on the property was in fact the stolen vehicle from Michael's Auto Sales. The vehicle was recovered and examined," the sheriff's office said.

The investigation also uncovered the Camaro a short distance from Michael's Auto Sale in Mt. Clemens and the Regal in a church parking lot in Lincoln Park. All three vehicles were examined.