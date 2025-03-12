Longtime Detroit-area bakery to close this week: "I'll miss the customers, employees"

A long-standing staple in the village of Clarkston, Michigan, is set to close this week.

It's a bakery that's brought customers in for more than 30 years.

The Clarkston Village Bakeshop located at 10 S Main St, Village of Clarkston, MI 48346. CBS Detroit

"It's the staff here, and the food, and the coffee," said daily customer Frank Liimadta.

"I used to come twice a day. It's the comradery that we have here with the group that makes you come back," said Jim Sloan, a devoted customer since 1985.

Stephanie Tran, owner of The Clarkston Village Bakeshop, and her staff's passion are the main ingredients keeping this business booming.

"Baking and cooking is like therapy to me," said Tran.

Stephanie Tran, the owner of The Clarkston Village Bakeshop. CBS Detroit

The bakery is most known for its signature cookies.

"Nowhere else makes the cookie the same we do. A lot of people want me to share the secret, but I'm so sorry, that's my livelihood," Tran said.

After three decades of dedication, Tran says it's time to slow down. On Friday, she's retiring, and the bakery will soon close its doors.

CBS Detroit

"It's like my second home. I'll miss the customers; I'll miss my employees here. They like my family and for me to leave this place it breaks my heart," said Tran.

The announcement spread fast on social media with loyal customers stopping in one after the other on Wednesday. Many hugged Tran to show their appreciation for her business, while others brought her 'thank you' cards.

"I grew up here, so this was a staple in my childhood," said one customer.

"We stocked up on a lot of sugar cookies this week," another customer said.

CBS Detroit

A bakery that is supported for its sweet treats but cherished in this town for the memories.

"I hope the community knows how much I appreciate everyone," Tran said.

Tran says that even though the storefront is closing on Friday, she still plans to take special orders and encourages her customers to continue following the bakery on social media.