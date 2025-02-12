City of Detroit prepares for first major winter storm of the season

(CBS DETROIT) — The first major winter storm of the season is set to bring significant accumulations to Southeast Michigan on Wednesday.

Crews from Detroit's Department of Public Works are prepping and pretreating the city's roads ahead of the first snowfall on Wednesday afternoon.

DPW Director Ron Brundidge provided an update Wednesday on his department's response plan.

Snow will begin Wednesday afternoon and linger into Thursday morning. From 1 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday, a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect for Macomb, Sanilac, and St. Clair counties, while Oakland, Lapeer, Livingston, Monroe, Lenawee, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties will be under a Winter Weather Advisory.

The timing for light snow first moves into western counties by 1 p.m. Wednesday. Heavier snow moves into most of Southeast Michigan by 6 p.m.

Detroit residents are encouraged to use the Improve Detroit app to report snow removal issues. Residents can also call DPW's Street Maintenance Division at 313-224-0033.