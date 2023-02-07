City of Detroit launches annual youth workforce program

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit city officials are launching its annual program in an effort to provide summer job opportunities for residents ages 14-24.

The city on Tuesday launched the ninth annual Grow Detroit's Young Talent with the goal of providing 8,000 jobs. Officials say 8,068 youth were employed through the program, with more than 5,500 of the jobs being virtual or hybrid.

"This summer, we plan to make our 70,000th summer job opportunity available through GDYT," Mayor Mike Duggan said in a press release. "Every year, it is inspiring to see so many thousands of youth sign up for this program, some who are multi-year participants taking further steps toward their final career paths, others getting their first taste of having a job and earning a paycheck. And every year, our employers, our philanthropic community and our partners across the city are there to meet them, to guide them, and to help them shape their futures."

The program launched in 2015 and has been managed by the Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation.

It will introduce new enhancements this year:

Continuing to further embed conflict resolution and problem solving into the program.

Incorporating additional Financial Literacy training into GDYT to help youth better prepare for the future. Youth will gain an understanding of financial literacy concepts in order to properly manage their money even in a tough economy.

Including additional Consumer Education to assist young adults who utilize social media in correctly identifying issues that concern the public as well as how to protect themselves.

Expanding efforts to service youth with disabilities by partnering with additional agencies/resources.

For more information and to apply, visit GDYT.org. Applications will be open through May 31.