Cider in the City gives downtown "pumpkin patch" experience

(CBS DETROIT) - Cider in the City takes to Beacon Park in Downtown Detroit for the back-to-back weekend fall event.

Cider and doughnuts, pumpkins and more are available in the park for those who may not want or have the means to travel to a pumpkin patch in a more rural area.

Activities for children are available including a park pumpkin patch, face painting and pumpkin painting. Food trucks and cocktails from restaurants in the park are also available on sight. Laura Dean, senior public space manager at the Downtown Detroit partnership says its important to bring the cider mill experience downtown.

On top of the travel out to the suburbs, Dean says during this time of year, cider mills can be packed with people which makes it overwhelming. She says events like this not only help show-off downtown parks but provide community members with some convenience.

"This is just so much fun to see. The people come out and enjoy themselves, get bundled up and drink some hot cider and enjoy some donuts at the family.

Cider in the City began Saturday, October 16th, and will be back from 1-5pm Saturday, 10/22 and Sunday, 10/23.