Michigan DNR reports chronic wasting disease among a Genesee County deer

A wild deer that appeared to be ill in Genesee County's Gaines Township has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, a fatal neurological disease that can spread among white-tailed deer, elk and moose.

This is now the 16th county in Michigan where chronic wasting disease was confirmed among wild deer, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said.

While there have been no reported cases in Michigan of chronic wasting disease affecting people, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that infected animals not be eaten for food by either humans or domestic animals.

The peak season for deer hunting is approaching in Michigan. The statewide archery deer season is from October 1 through November 14, resuming from December 1 to January 1. The statewide firearm deer season is November 15 through 30; the muzzleloader deer season is December 5 through 14. There are other dates for youth, early antlerless and independence hunting seasons.

The finding of chronic wasting disease was confirmed by the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, which works with DNR staff to identify the condition in the state's wild deer herd. Additional testing will take place at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.

Chronic wasting disease is slow-developing, state officials said, and it can be hard to detect in a given area when it is at low levels. It was first detected in Michigan's wild deer in 2015.

In the most recent case, state officials received a report of a doe that appeared to be very thin and was drinking water frequently. When a conservation officer followed up on the report, the 2 ½-year-old animal walked up directly to the officer.

"Public reporting of sick acting deer is one of the best tools available to the DNR for identifying CWD that may exist at low prevalence in previously undetected areas," the report said.

Other counties where this disease has been found among wild animals are Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, Ogemaw and Washtenaw.

DNR officials encourage the public to report instances of deer appearing to be ill or injured at Michigan.gov/EyesInTheField. Brent Rudolph, DNR deer, elk and moose management specialist, said that while many of the reported animals turn out not to be infected, the observations do help in the tracking efforts.

State officials also ask that hunters take precautions to not leave deer remains that may possibly be infected in the field. Deer carcasses and parts should be taken to a landfill or disposed of via bagged trash pickup.