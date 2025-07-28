Detroit Tigers get Chris Paddack, Randy Dobnak in trade with Minnesota Twins

The Detroit Tigers on Monday acquired Minnesota Twins right-hand pitchers Chris Paddack and Randy Dobnak in exchange for minor leaguer Enrique Jimenez.

Both teams confirmed the trade on social media. The announcement comes as the Tigers lose Reese Olson for the rest of the season due to a right shoulder strain.

Paddack was selected by the Miami Marlins in the 2015 MLB draft. The 29-year-old was acquired by the San Diego Padres in 2016 and made his MLB debut in 2019. After seasons on the roster, Paddack was traded to the Twins in 2022 and was the team's No. 6 starter. In the 2023 season, he was placed on the 60-day injury list while recovering from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

Paddack received the nickname "the Sheriff," a nod to his Texas roots and cowboy hats and boots he would wear on start days. In the 2025 season, he posted a 4.95 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 111 innings pitched.

Dobnak signed a minor league contract in 2017 with the Twins before making his MLB debut in 2019. He was placed on a 60-day injured list in 2022 with a right middle finger sprain and reassigned to the minor league for the 2023 season.

Outside of baseball, the 30-year-old has been an Uber and Lyft driver since 2017.

The Tigers remain No. 1 in the American League Central with a 61-46 record. The team won its latest game on Sunday (10-4) against the Toronto Blue Jays after six-straight losses against the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Blue Jays. Meanwhile, the Twins hold the No. 4 spot in the same league with a 50-55 record. The team lost its last four games against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals