Chinese national sentenced for operating trafficking ring in Michigan massage parlors

A Chinese national accused of operating an international human trafficking ring in Macomb County will spend years behind bars.

Jingyu Jin, 46, was sentenced Thursday to 40 months to 20 years in prison after pleading no contest in July to conducting a criminal enterprise, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Jin was initially charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, one count of conspiracy to commit a criminal enterprise, one count of accepting earnings from prostitution, one count of money laundering, one count of transportation for the purposes of prostitution and one count of keeping a house of prostitution.

Jin was arrested and charged in December 2024 after state authorities said she was part of a trafficking ring operated out of massage parlors in Macomb and Wayne counties.

State prosecutors say Jin was the owner of 111 Healing Studio in St. Clair Shores and AM Healing Studio in Sterling Heights. Investigators say numerous women of Chinese and Korean origin were rescued from the trafficking ring.

"This illicit operation was one of the largest forced commercial sex enterprises ever uncovered in our state, trapping numerous victims who were trafficked across an ocean directly into our communities," Nessel said in a statement. "This conviction makes clear that Michigan will be no harbor for the heinous trafficking trade, and my office remains committed to working with state, local, and federal law enforcement to dismantle these networks, protect survivors, and hold traffickers accountable."

Jin's co-defendant, Huazi Piao, was sentenced in October 2025 to 40 months to 20 years in prison in connection with operating separate illicit massage parlors in Wayne County.

Victims of human trafficking or those who know someone they think may need help can contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888 or text 233733. This national, toll-free hotline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and all calls are confidential.