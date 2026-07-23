Chinese national charged in Michigan human trafficking case pleads no contest

A Chinese national who was charged nearly two years ago in connection with an international human trafficking ring that operated in Metro Detroit has pleaded no contest.

Jingyu Jin, 46, entered a no-contest plea on Wednesday to conducting a criminal enterprise, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

Jin was initially charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, one count of conspiracy to commit a criminal enterprise, one count of accepting earnings from prostitution, one count of money laundering, one count of transportation for the purposes of prostitution and one count of keeping a house of prostitution.

Jin was arrested and charged in December 2024 after authorities said she was part of a trafficking ring operated out of massage parlors in Macomb and Wayne counties. Three other people were also arrested in the case. One of those people, Huazi Pao, was sentenced in 2025 after pleading guilty to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says Jin was the owner of two parlors in St. Clair Shores and Sterling Heights. Investigators say numerous women of Chinese and Korean origin were rescued from the trafficking ring.

"This illicit operation was one of the largest forced commercial sex enterprises ever uncovered in our state, trapping numerous victims who were trafficked across an ocean directly into our communities," said Nessel. "This conviction makes clear that Michigan will be no harbor for the heinous trafficking trade, and my office remains committed to working with state, local, and federal law enforcement to dismantle these networks, protect survivors, and hold traffickers accountable."

Jin is due back in court for sentencing on Sept. 3.

Victims of human trafficking or those who know someone they think may need help can contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888 or text 233733. This national, toll-free hotline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and all calls are confidential.