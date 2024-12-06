Watch CBS News
How to watch: Michigan officials announce arrests in international human trafficking ring in Metro Detroit

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan officials will announce Friday afternoon arrests that have been made in connection to an international human trafficking ring in Metro Detroit. 

State Attorney General Dana Nessel will be joined by Michigan State Police Director Col. James F. Grady II and members of Homeland Security Investigations and the St. Clair Shores Police Department. 

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of the news conference at 2 p.m. 

How to watch Friday's news conference

  • What: Michigan officials announce arrests in international human trafficking ring. 
  • Date: Friday, Dec. 6, 2024
  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
