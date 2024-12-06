How to watch: Michigan officials announce arrests in international human trafficking ring in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan officials will announce Friday afternoon arrests that have been made in connection to an international human trafficking ring in Metro Detroit.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel will be joined by Michigan State Police Director Col. James F. Grady II and members of Homeland Security Investigations and the St. Clair Shores Police Department.

What: Michigan officials announce arrests in international human trafficking ring.

