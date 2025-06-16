Chilean national sentenced for role in series of high-end home invasions in Michigan

A Chilean national convicted for his role in a series of home invasions that targeted affluent neighborhoods in Oakland County has been sentenced.

Ignacio Ruiz-Saldias, 29, was sentenced Monday to 10 to 20 years in prison, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

He is the first defendant to be tried in Oakland County with ties to an alleged South American theft ring that targeted eight homes in high-end neighborhoods in Ada Township, Grosse Pointe Farms, Rochester and Rochester Hills between Feb. 3, 2023, and Feb. 17, 2023. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry, handbags and cash were taken from the homes.

Ruiz-Saldias was convicted in April of one count of conducting a criminal enterprise and three counts of conspiracy to commit second-degree home invasion.

"Our FORCE Team worked tirelessly in concert with a multi-jurisdictional task force to investigate and prosecute members of this highly organized criminal operation, which here led to a significant sentence," said Nessel in a statement. "I applaud their dedication throughout this case and remain committed to working with our partners to protect Michigan residents, ensuring those who commit such brazen crimes are brought to justice."

Ruiz-Saldias was arrested in March 2023 in Carmel, Indiana, and convicted in Hamilton County, Indiana, on separate home-invasion charges.