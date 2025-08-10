4-year-old in critical condition after being hit by car on Detroit's east side

Israel's plan for Gaza City; no charges in Shelby Township police shooting; other top stories

A 4-year-old child is in the hospital after they were hit by a car on Detroit's east side Saturday night, police said.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Canyon and Lafontaine streets.

Police said the child was trying to cross Canyon Street to a home where a family gathering was happening when a motorist struck them.

The man driving the car stopped and was cooperating with police after the crash, according to officials.

As of Saturday night, the child is in critical condition with chest, leg and neck injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

