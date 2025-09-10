Investigation underway after child drowns in Michigan lake

Charges expected in Canton woman's death; reward on vandalism to Warren mosque; other top stories

The Gladwin County Sheriff's Office says it has launched an investigation after a 16-month-old child drowned in a lake over the weekend.

At about 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 6, deputies were called to a home on Lake Lancer in Butman Township, Michigan, for a missing child. Authorities located the child unresponsive in the lake, according to the sheriff's office.

"The Gladwin County Sheriff's Office expresses heartfelt condolences to the family and would like to remind people to refrain from posting derogatory comments on social media platforms pertaining to this tragic loss of a young life," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "We would also like to thank all first responders, law enforcement, fire and rescue, and medical personnel, for their assistance, Gladwin City Police Department, Paramedics from MyMichigan Ambulance Service, and members of Butman Township Fire and Rescue."

It is unknown how the child got into the lake. Authorities did not release any additional information at this time.

Butman Township is roughly 175 miles north of Detroit.