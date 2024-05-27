Child, 11, drowns at Michigan recreation area beach

HOLLY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An 11-year-old boy has died after drowning at the Holly Recreation Area beach over the weekend.

Michigan State Police says an investigation revealed that at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the child was on a flotation device about 10 feet from the shore when he went underwater. Another boy who was playing with the 11-year-old was on the shore when he saw the child calling for help before going back underwater.

MSP says the other boy yelled for help, prompting people at the beach to search the water.

The Oakland County Marine Services responded to the beach and began their search. The 11-year-old was found at about 7:25 p.m., and first responders performed CPR. The child was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

MSP says no lifeguards were assigned to that beach.

An investigation is ongoing.