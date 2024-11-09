1 child dead, 1 severely injured in Detroit crash; alcohol believed to be factor, police say

Detroit teen arrested after shooting 14-year-old, Lions prep for Texans and more tops stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 7-year-old boy is dead and his 5-year-old sibling is in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

Detroit police say alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, which happened in the area of Seven Mile Road and Mound Road just after 4:30 p.m.

A 25-year-old man allegedly drove past a red light and crashed into two other vehicles.

A 7-year-old boy and his 5-year-old sibling were riding in one of the vehicles hit, a mini van. Authorities say the boy died from his injuries.

Police say the 5-year-old is in the hospital and was in critical condition Saturday night.

The man who allegedly ran the red light initially left the crash scene, but returned around two hours later and was taken into custody.

The drivers of the vehicles hit received medical aid at the crash scene.

Police say a summary of their investigation will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, hinting at potential charges.

"If you put other lives at risk here in Detroit, we will hold you accountable," said Franklin Hayes, Detroit's deputy chief of police.