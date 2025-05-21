Chiefs Cooking for Kids event returns to Detroit after hiatus

A popular fundraiser involving police, fire and corporate security chiefs is back in Detroit after a five-year hiatus.

The tables and chairs are set for the return of The Youth Connection's Chiefs Cooking for Kids event, a competition that makes a big impact on the city's youth.

"It's a way, one, to connect our youth to law enforcement to firefighting, looking at it both as a career and an opportunity to say, 'Hey, this is what I can be when I grow up,'" said Grenae Dudley, CEO of The Youth Connection.

Eighteen police chiefs from across Metro Detroit are competing for bragging rights, a trophy, and the title of "Chief Chef." The food is prepared by a professional chef.

"We all look for ways to partner with the youth," said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren. "Make no mistake, this competition is competitive. Us chiefs are here to support, but we also want to win."

Barren is back again after winning "best dessert" five years ago.

"It was an Oreo dessert with cream filling, and it was delicious," Barren said.

This year, Barren hopes to impress with his recipe, "Marry Me Chicken."

"I think it's going to be an award-winning recipe, because I have confidence in the chef who's preparing it, and again, I'm so excited to share this dish, and again, more importantly, raise funds for our children," Barren said.

Money raised will benefit Youth Connection's programs. Services like dental care, eyeglasses, school supplies, shelter, and more for Detroit's youth.

"We're always looking for ways to get unrestricted funds to pay for things that our grants may not cover," Dudley said.

There's also a silent auction with many items up for bid.

"We had donations from all over. We had sponsorships from, you know, really key folks in the community that we're really excited about," Dudley said.

Chiefs Cooking for Kids is at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 300 River Place Drive in Detroit. Tickets are still available to purchase online.