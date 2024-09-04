Chick-fil-A plans to add 25 to 30 more locations in Michigan by 2028

Oakland University, staff union OK tentative deal, DMC faces suit over sex assaults and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Fast food chain Chick-fil-A plans to open 25 to 30 new locally owned and operated restaurants in Michigan by the end of 2028.

This fall and winter, the restaurant chain will open locations in Chesterfield Township, Roseville, Taylor and Fort Gratiot, and plans to open locations in the First National Building, Detroit, Auburn Hills, Lincoln Park, Orion Township, Clinton Township, Canton and Ann Arbor over the coming years. The company says the new restaurants will create more than 2,500 jobs in Michigan.

Chick-fil-A is set to open four restaurants in Michigan in 2025, with two locations in the Lansing/Jackson area and one each in Flint/Saginaw and Benton Harbor.

"With a unique blend of rural, suburban and city neighborhoods, Michigan is filled with tight-knit communities and proud residents. When looking to identify new opportunities to serve Guests and support local communities and economic development, expanding our presence in Michigan was a clear next step," said Scott Mayson, Chick-fil-A Area Director for the Midwest Region. "For nearly a decade, our passionate local Owner-Operators have been serving the Great Lakes region, where they are committed to attracting and developing top talent, delivering delicious food and our signature hospitality, and building meaningful relationships in their communities. We are grateful for the opportunity to expand our care for Team Members and Guests with new restaurants across Michigan."

Currently, Chick-fil-A has Southeast Michigan locations in the Detroit Medical Center, Metro Metro Airport, Eastern Michigan University, Livonia, Monroe, Northville, Shelby Township, Somerset Collection North in Troy, Southfield, Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi and Woodhaven.