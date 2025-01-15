Checker Bar temporarily closed due to fire, donations welcomed for staff

(CBS DETROIT) – A downtown Detroit bar known for burgers and pizza is temporarily closed in the aftermath of fire damage in its basement.

Checker Bar, in the 100 block of Cadillac Square, made the announcement Tuesday.

"This is an incredibly difficult moment for our team, but we want to reassure everyone that we are committed to rebuilding and coming back stronger," read a statement on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

Checker Bar, which is within walking distance to popular sites such as Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza, is normally open 7 days a week. The social media team had made recent posts welcoming Detroit Auto Show visitors and Detroit Lions fans to downtown.

The fire started early Tuesday morning in the electrical room of the bar's basement, "due to what appears to have been a utilities explosion originating outside of the building," the business said in its statement.

"We are extremely grateful for the swift response of the Detroit Fire Department, whose efforts prevented further damage. We also want to express our heartfelt thanks to our employees, customers and the community for their support during this challenging time."

On Tuesday, the business set up a GoFundMe account under the title "Support the Employees of Checker Bar and The Clubhouse," to help support the staff with emergency expenses such as rent and bills.

"The impact of this fire reaches far beyond the building—our dedicated team of bartenders, servers, & cooks are facing financial hardships as the bar will be closed for an unknown period of time. For many of them, this job is not just a paycheck—it's their livelihood, their passion, and their community," the GoFundMe introduction says.

"While we work to rebuild, we're asking for your support. Every dollar raised will go directly to our employees who are now facing unexpected financial strain due to the loss of income during this recovery period."