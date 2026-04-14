Cheboygan County issues evacuation due to levee breach of Little Black River Watershed

The Cheboygan County Sheriff's Office says the county Office of Emergency Management issued an evacuation due to a "levee breach of the Little Black River Watershed."

Officials say the evacuation of low areas is unrelated to the Cheboygan Dam and Lock, which is being monitored due to rising water levels.

Officials say that the areas impacted are the US-23 shoreline, south to the Cheboygan River, down to Lincoln Street, along Court Street to Levering Road and Inverness Trail. Residents in the impacted area are asked to leave their homes and travel south of Cheboygan.

A map of the areas impacted by a levee breach that resulted in an evauation. Cheboygan County Sheriff's Office

Residents should also leave a towel or some fabric on the door handle that is visible from the road. Anyone unable to evacuate can call 911 for help.

The county shared a list of available shelters: