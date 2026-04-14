Cheboygan County issues evacuation due to levee breach of Little Black River Watershed
The Cheboygan County Sheriff's Office says the county Office of Emergency Management issued an evacuation due to a "levee breach of the Little Black River Watershed."
Officials say the evacuation of low areas is unrelated to the Cheboygan Dam and Lock, which is being monitored due to rising water levels.
Officials say that the areas impacted are the US-23 shoreline, south to the Cheboygan River, down to Lincoln Street, along Court Street to Levering Road and Inverness Trail. Residents in the impacted area are asked to leave their homes and travel south of Cheboygan.
Residents should also leave a towel or some fabric on the door handle that is visible from the road. Anyone unable to evacuate can call 911 for help.
The county shared a list of available shelters:
- Wolverine Senior Center (655 Wolverine Road)
- Waverly Township Hall (11133 Twin School Road)
- Benton Township Hall (5012 Orchard Beach Road)
- Benton Township Community Center (5014 Orchard Beach Road)
- Cheboygan Senior Center (1531 Sand Road)
- KofC Hall (9840 N Straits Highway)
- Church of Straits (307 N Huron Avenue)
- Alverno Fire Department (5009 Orchard Beach Road)