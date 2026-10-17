Man charged in shooting that killed 16-year-old girl, injured man on Detroit's east side

An 18-year-old man faces over a dozen charges, including first-degree premeditated murder, in connection with a shooting that killed a teenage girl and injured a man on Detroit's east side Tuesday, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting on the 4700 block of Chalmers Street around 6:49 p.m. Investigators said the teen, identified by family as Kayliah Embery, the injured man, 19, and two other people were sitting in a Jeep when someone in a sedan passing by fired shots.

Police said Embery was hit more than once and that the 19-year-old man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The other two people in the Jeep were not injured.

Jarek Sneed is charged with one count each of first-degree premeditated murder, discharge from a vehicle causing death and discharge from a vehicle causing injury, four counts of assault with intent to murder and seven counts of felony firearm in the shooting, online court records show.

Sneed, from Oak Park, Michigan, was arrested on Wednesday after homicide investigators pursued leads and tips, according to police.

A judge denied Sneed bond during his arraignment Saturday, police said. He's scheduled to appear at a probable cause conference on Oct. 26 and at an examination on Nov. 2, court records said.