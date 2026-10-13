16-year-old girl shot and killed in Detroit drive-by shooting, police say

Detroit police say a 16-year-old girl was killed on Tuesday in a drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side.

Police say officers responded to the 4700 block of Chalmers Street after receiving a 911 call at about 6:49 p.m. A preliminary investigation found that four people were inside a Jeep Cherokee when a dark-colored sedan drove by the Jeep, and someone inside the sedan fired shots.

The teen girl's name has not been released. A description of a suspect has not been released.

Chief Todd Bettison says a second person was shot in the hip and was taken to a hospital. Their current condition is unknown. The two other people who were in the Jeep were not hurt and are considered witnesses, Bettison says.

An investigation is ongoing.

"I'm very angry about this," Bettison said. "We're sick of the violence. We're tired. Enough is enough."

The shooting comes one day after a 7-year-old girl and her mother were shot Monday evening. Police say a suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday. The shooting is believed to have stemmed from an argument over a group of young children, ages 7 and 8, who had been fighting earlier in the day.

Police say the father of one of the children confronted the adult victim and shot her before fleeing the scene. The bullet went through the woman's arm and struck her daughter in the shoulder.

Both the mother and child are expected to recover.

Last week, an 11-year-old was shot by their sibling with an unsecured gun. The father is facing firearms – safe storage violation and felony firearm charges. Police say three children were home alone at the time of the shooting.

"No family should have to endure the devastation and pain that this brings. And no child's life or future should be cut short because of senseless gun violence," Sheffield said of Tuesday's shooting. "We encourage anybody in this community, in our city, to speak up."

Anyone with information about Tuesday's shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.