16-year-old girl killed in Detroit drive-by shooting identified

A teenage girl who was shot and killed Tuesday in a drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side has been identified by her family.

The family of 16-year-old Kayliah Embery did not want to comment on camera at this time, but told CBS News Detroit that they are heartbroken by what happened.

Detroit police detectives walked the east side of Detroit Wednesday afternoon, looking for more evidence and eyewitnesses. The remnants of police caution tape wrapped around utility poles are the only sign of the tragic and senseless shooting that killed Kayliah.

On Tuesday, Police Chief Todd Bettison said four people, including Kayliah, were inside a Jeep Cherokee when a dark-colored sedan drove by and fired multiple gunshots into the vehicle.

Police say Kayliah was hit more than once, and another person was shot in the hip. The two other people in the Jeep were not injured.

The investigation continues, but the people living in this neighborhood located near Chalmers Street and East Forest Avenue are stunned by what happened. Neighbors didn't want to talk on camera.

One woman who says she knows the family well says they have suffered a lot of loss in the last few years, but with Kayliah being the youngest, it's even more devastating.

No arrests have been made, and there is no suspect information. We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.