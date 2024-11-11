4 charged in fatal shooting at block party on Detroit's east side

(CBS DETROIT) — Four Michigan residents are facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting on Detroit's east side that killed two teens and injured five others.

Detroit residents Johnny Lee Marsh III, 21, and Eladeo Javier-Antonio Garcia, 22, have each been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge from a motor vehicle causing death, five counts of discharge from a motor vehicle causing injury, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, 14 counts of felony firearm and one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer, The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

Alfonso Anaya, of Detroit, faces two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge from a motor vehicle causing death, five counts of discharge from a motor vehicle causing injury, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, 14 counts of felony firearm, one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer, and one count of third-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer.

Amber Renee-Sue McIntee, of Lincoln Park, is charged with tampering with evidence and lying to a peace officer during a violent crime investigation.

The shooting happened Nov. 3 around 1:30 a.m. on the 6300 block of Devereaux Street.

The prosecutor's office says officers were originally called to the area for a reported block party with a large gathering. Responding officers saw multiple gunshots being fired from a vehicle into a crowd before the motorist drove away.

According to the prosecutor's office, an alleged verbal altercation escalated, leading to the suspects to fire handguns into the crowd.

Garcia and Marsh were arrested shortly after a vehicle pursuit and foot chase. Anaya and McIntee were arrested on Nov. 6 following an investigation by the Detroit Police Department.

A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were killed in the shooting. Five others were injured, officials say.

All four suspects were arraigned on Saturday. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19, with a preliminary examination set for Nov. 26.

Note: The video above originally aired on Nov. 4, 2024.