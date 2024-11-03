Watch CBS News
2 killed, 6 shot on Detroit's east side

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) —  Two people were killed and six people were shot on Detroit's east side early Sunday, police say.

The Detroit Police Department says it happened on the 6300 block of Devereaux Street around 1:30 a.m.

It's unknown if any arrests have been made. 

Authorities are investigating. 

Last month, a 9-year-old girl was shot in a drive-by shooting on the 15000 block of Kenfield Street in Detroit. The girl was grazed in the back and is expected to make a full recovery. 

Police believe last month's shooting was not random and are working to make an arrest. 

