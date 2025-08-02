Warren man charged with possessing child sexually abusive material

Police seek shooter after bullets strike sleeping kids; new tariffs to begin; other top stories

Police seek shooter after bullets strike sleeping kids; new tariffs to begin; other top stories

Police seek shooter after bullets strike sleeping kids; new tariffs to begin; other top stories

A 61-year-old Warren, Michigan, man is accused of possessing and sharing multiple images of child sexually abusive material, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Michael Cristini is charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and six counts of using a computer to commit a crime, court records show. He was arraigned on Friday at the 37th District Court in Warren.

The prosecutor's office alleges that Cristini possessed and shared the child sexually abusive material around May 6.

His bond is set at $500,000 cash or surety, according to court records. If released, Cristini won't be able to use the internet or a computer, can't have weapons, drugs or alcohol and will be required to wear a GPS tether.

"The charges brought today represent some of the most serious offenses under the law involving the exploitation of children," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a news release on Friday.

A probable cause conference for Cristini is scheduled for Aug. 15, followed by a preliminary exam on Aug. 21.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.