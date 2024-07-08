$3.9 million Central Park project in Milford nearing completion

MILFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - After months of construction, a multi-million-dollar renovation project at a local park in Oakland County is almost complete.

Since October 2023, crews have been working hard to transform Milford's Central Park.

"We have two excellent contractors who are on time and in budget," said Milford Downtown Development Authority executive director Ann Barnette.

A view of the boardwalk along the Huron River. CBS Detroit

Barnette says all elements of the roughly $3.9 million project are right on track to be finished by July 31.

"We're just extremely excited that we're going to be delivering the project that we promised the community," Barnette said.

Barnette says the park, which is often recognized as the heart of the community, was overlooked for years. This transformation is a long time coming.

The new pavilion at Central Park in Milford. Construction is still ongoing. CBS Detroit

"We want it to be kind of a shining gem of downtown and now it's going to be what it always should have been. Kind of the glue that holds both sides of downtown together," said Barnette.

Construction is still ongoing, but now the park has a pavilion, boardwalk overlooking the Huron River, canoe and kayak landings, as well as pathways throughout the park. These are just a few of the many improvements made.

Barnette says the final phase involves paving, installing fixtures, planting grass seed and decking the boardwalk. She's confident the project will capture the charm of Central Park.

Another view of the pathway along the Huron River at Central Park in Milford. CBS Detroit

"It's going to look different, but I think it's going to be different in a much, much better way. They'll be beautiful gardens, a way to enjoy the river and the viewshed of the river in a way that hasn't been presented before," Barnette said.

Barnette says the Central Park project will be completed a few weeks before the town's annual Milford Memories festival in August, which attracts tens of thousands of people.

She says all activities are expected to still take place at the park for the event.