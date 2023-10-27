Multi-million-dollar Central Park project breaks ground in Milford

MILFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A multi-million-dollar renovation project is now underway at Central Park in Milford.

The roughly $3.9 million project kicked off on Thursday, Oct. 26, during a groundbreaking ceremony.

Once the project is finished, it will highlight the Huron River, which flows through the park.

A new pavilion and riverwalk, along with landings for canoes and kayaks, are just a few of the added features.

The groundbreaking ceremony on October 26, 2023 for the $3.9-million renovation project at Central Park in Milford. Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

"It is a long time in the making, and it's exciting to finally have dirt moving and things happening. It's very exciting to be here today for this ceremonial groundbreaking, but it's even more exciting just to see the work start happening," said Trevor Salaski, Chair of the Central Park Renovation Project/Vice-Chair of the Milford Downtown Development Authority.

Salaski says this project has been in the works for years and is hopeful the transformation captures the charm of Central Park.

"I think with the work that we're doing now, it's going to have a significant impact. It's going to bring people into town. It's going to bring people out of their houses that are in town already to really enjoy everything we have going on," Salaski said.

Officials behind the project say the goal is to have renovations completed by July of next year.

