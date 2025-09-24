Cell phone store on Seven Mile Road targeted by smash and grab attempt

Smash and grab attempt on Seven Mile Road in Detroit

A smash and grab incident involving someone attempting to ram a vehicle into a business building early Wednesday is the third such incident in Metro Detroit in recent days.

Someone drove a U-Haul truck into the side of a Metro by T-Mobile phone store on Seven Mile Road at Rosemont Avenue, damaging the front of the building. A damaged ATM was left behind; and the rental truck was towed away.

Detroit police are investigating, and no arrests have been made so far in that incident.

Two other smash and grab incidents happened the morning of Sept. 15, one at Prestige Hookah & Smoke Shop along Eight Mile Road in Ferndale and the other at a check cashing business along Fenkell Avenue in Detroit

In the meantime, at least three vehicles were involved in a crash early Wednesday near the T-Mobile store at Seven Mile and Rosemont. EMS was called to the scene. Details on the crash were not immediately available.

