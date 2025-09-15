Watch CBS News
Two commercial buildings in Metro Detroit smashed by vehicles

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Two incidents under investigation involving attempts to smash into a building
Authorities are investigating two incidents early Monday in Metro Detroit during which vehicles appear to be intentionally rammed into commercial buildings. 

One of those happened along Eight Mile Road in Ferndale, where a truck slammed into the doors of the business building. While there is significant damage to the front of the structure, it is not yet known whether anything was stolen after the crash. 

Another incident was reported along Fenkell Avenue in Detroit, where a check cashing business was smashed into. Detroit Police are investigating that incident, it is not yet known whether anything was stolen in that crash. 

CBS News Detroit is following up on both incidents. Additional details will be provided when they are available. 

