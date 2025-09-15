Two commercial buildings in Metro Detroit smashed by vehicles

Two incidents under investigation involving attempts to smash into a building

Authorities are investigating two incidents early Monday in Metro Detroit during which vehicles appear to be intentionally rammed into commercial buildings.

One of those happened along Eight Mile Road in Ferndale, where a truck slammed into the doors of the business building. While there is significant damage to the front of the structure, it is not yet known whether anything was stolen after the crash.

Another incident was reported along Fenkell Avenue in Detroit, where a check cashing business was smashed into. Detroit Police are investigating that incident, it is not yet known whether anything was stolen in that crash.

CBS News Detroit is following up on both incidents. Additional details will be provided when they are available.