CBS News Detroit streaming live coverage of Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - CBS News Detroit is streaming live from the 2023 Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview on Friday, Sept. 15 from 7-8 p.m. 

The charity preview raises funds for children's charities every year. 

Here's more information on the auto show, the charity preview and how to watch our live coverage: 

The 2023 Charity Preview

The North American International Auto Show's charity preview raises funds for children's charities each year. 

The event started in 1976 and has raised $123 million since then. In the past 25 years alone, the charity preview event has raised over $100 million. 

Tickets for the event are $400 per person or $700 for a pair. 

The following charities are the beneficiaries for this year's event:

  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan
  • The Children's Center
  • The Children's Foundation
  • Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan
  • Detroit PAL
  • University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital

In addition, Jennifer Hudson will perform at the event and is set to go on stage at 7:45 p.m. For more auto show information, visit here.

How to watch the 2023 Charity Preview

CBS News Detroit will be live from the Charity Preview, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. Here's how you can watch:

2023 Detroit Auto Show

The North American International Auto Show will be open to the public from Saturday, Sept. 16, to Sunday, Sept. 24. It's being held at the Huntington Place and will feature a variety of activities, including an indoor EV experience, a street course, brand-specific tracks and more! 

On Wednesday, the auto show opened its doors for media day, for a glimpse at what visitors can expect at this year's show. 

Detroit auto show kicks off Wednesday Sept. 13 01:37

For more information on tickets and hours for each day of the event, visit here, and for more auto show-related coverage, visit here. 

First published on September 14, 2023 / 4:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

