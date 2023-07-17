Tickets for 2023 Detroit Auto Show on sale now

Tickets for 2023 Detroit Auto Show on sale now

Tickets for 2023 Detroit Auto Show on sale now

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Auto Show returns for the 2023 event in September, and fans can get their tickets now.

Tickets for all days of the event at the Huntington Place, including the technology days, the charity preview and the public show, are all on sale now.

The Detroit Auto Show features innovative vehicles, product ride-and-drives and activations for guests to experience.

Here is more information about tickets and pricing for specific days of this year's event:

2023 Detroit Auto Show: Technology Days

The Technology Days will be held at Huntington Place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, and Thursday, Sept. 14. These events will preview new mobility technologies.

Tickets for the Technology Days are $75 per person.

2023 Detroit Auto Show: Charity Preview

The Charity Preview is the annual black-tie event that has raised over $123 million for children's charities in the southeast area of the state since 1976. The event will be held at the Huntington Place Show Floor and take place from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15. Beneficiaries of this year's charity preview event include the following:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan

The Children's Center

The Children's Foundation

Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan

Detroit PAL

University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital

Tickets are $400 per person or $700 for a pair.

2023 Detroit Auto Show: Public Show

The public show will be held from Saturday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 24. The following event times for each day:

Saturday, Sept. 16 - Sunday, Sept. 17 (10 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

Monday, Sept. 18 - Friday, Sept. 22 (12 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 23 (10 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 24 (10 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

In addition, here is ticket pricing for the public show days:

Adults - $20

Senior 65 and older - $12

Child 3 -12 years - $10

Child 2 and under - Free

Family Pass (2 adults, 3 children) - $50

Advance group sales of 30 or more Public Show tickets purchased before Sept. 15 - $12

The public show will be held over nine days at Huntington Place and feature an EV experience indoor track, street course ride-and-drives, brand-specific tracks and other activities.

To purchase tickets for the event, visit here.

For more information about the 2023 Detroit Auto Show, visit here.