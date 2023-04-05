Caught on Camera: Eviction on Detroit's west side turns violent

(CBS DETROIT) - Taura Brown was legally evicted on Tuesday from her tiny home in the Cass Corridor in Detroit. Supporters set up tires to create a makeshift barricade to try and stop the impending eviction.

"I mean, it's unfortunate, but that's what a home defense looks like, we were standing in solidarity to protect my interest," Brown said.

Brown believes the management company that runs the tiny homes community decided not to renew her lease because she regularly spoke out against practices happening in the community.

"It was definitely retaliation because you didn't have a reason not to renew because I was the most compliant in the program," Brown said.

Brown said she fought her eviction for two years while she was receiving dialysis treatment for her illness.

She said she had put her rent payments in an escrow account after Cass Corridor Social Services (CCSS) refused to accept her payment.

CCSS has maintained Brown was in violation of her lease agreement because she did not live at the Tiny Home full time. They also maintain the eviction was legal and court ordered.

Even after being evicted, Brown said she plans to continue her legal fight against CCSS.

"I am definitely going to follow up with some legal stuff. People have been reaching out to me from everywhere, so I don't think I'll have the problems finding representation that I had before," Brown said.