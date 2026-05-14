Cass Tech valedictorian turns to social media for help on college applications. She receives full ride to Harvard.

A senior at Cass Technical High School in Detroit relied heavily on social media to navigate the college application process. Now, she is headed to one of the nation's most prestigious universities.

Onanna Jacy, a first-generation college student and daughter of immigrant parents from Bangladesh, was accepted to every college she applied to, including Harvard University, Yale University and Princeton University.

"When I first got the news, I was like, 'What's going on here,'" Jacy said. "I really was not expecting to get accepted."

Jacy said the college application process was overwhelming at times, especially because she largely navigated it on her own. She turned to social media creators and college application experts online for guidance while completing applications and essays.

"I was very confused throughout the college application process, and I was on TikTok the whole time," she said.

Despite the challenges, Jacy excelled academically at Cass Tech, where she serves as a class valedictorian with a 4.31 GPA. Her accomplishments earned her about $1.5 million in scholarship offers, including a full ride to Harvard.

"I didn't know how this application process would go, but it ended up going well, and it ended up going smoothly, and I was really proud of that," she said.

Jacy said her Bengali heritage has always played an important role. She often represented her culture during school events and incorporated her family's story into her college essays.

Now preparing for her next chapter at Harvard, Jacy said she is excited to build a new community on campus.

"I'm really looking forward to making new friends during the summer I will spend at Harvard," she said. "I just want to be able to establish my own community there."

As graduation approaches, Jacy said leaving behind her friends and school community in Detroit will be the hardest part.

"There's a lot that I'm going to miss about high school," she said. "Definitely my friends."

While she is preparing to continue her education somewhere new, Jacy said her hometown pride will always stay with her.

"I just love the culture and that pride that we have being a Cass Technician as well as being a part of Detroit," she said.